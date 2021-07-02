Aegon N.V. (AEG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.05: Right on the Precipice

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) open the trading on July 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.48% to $4.15. During the day, the stock rose to $4.17 and sunk to $4.125 before settling in for the price of $4.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEG posted a 52-week range of $2.31-$5.11.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.80 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.05.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees. It has generated 1,037,228 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +0.70 and Pretax Margin of -2.85.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. Aegon N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.10%, in contrast to 7.90% institutional ownership.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.63 while generating a return on equity of -0.66.

Aegon N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aegon N.V. (AEG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, AEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

[Aegon N.V., AEG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Aegon N.V. (AEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.70% that was higher than 28.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.