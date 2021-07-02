Affimed N.V. (AFMD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.68

As on July 01, 2021, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) started slowly as it slid -11.65% to $7.51. During the day, the stock rose to $7.99 and sunk to $7.3801 before settling in for the price of $8.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFMD posted a 52-week range of $3.07-$11.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 30.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $900.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.59.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 163 employees. It has generated 198,342 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -289,302. The stock had 13.91 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -124.63 and Pretax Margin of -145.86.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Affimed N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.79%, in contrast to 67.60% institutional ownership.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -145.86 while generating a return on equity of -71.73.

Affimed N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affimed N.V. (AFMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.65.

In the same vein, AFMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Affimed N.V., AFMD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.69 million was better the volume of 2.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.35% that was lower than 83.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.