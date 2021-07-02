Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.26

As on July 01, 2021, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) started slowly as it slid -2.61% to $2.24. During the day, the stock rose to $2.3308 and sunk to $2.24 before settling in for the price of $2.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AESE posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$4.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.95.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.30%, in contrast to 20.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 12,501 shares at the rate of 4.00, making the entire transaction reach 50,004 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,715. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s President sold 50,862 for 2.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 139,870. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,426 in total.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.10%.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.05.

In the same vein, AESE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., AESE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.88 million was lower the volume of 3.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.27% that was lower than 101.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.