Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) latest performance of -1.74% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 01, 2021, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.74% to $169.17. During the day, the stock rose to $172.09 and sunk to $168.89 before settling in for the price of $172.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADI posted a 52-week range of $110.47-$172.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $368.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $367.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $160.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $146.96.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15900 employees. It has generated 352,393 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 76,777. The stock had 8.16 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.25, operating margin was +28.08 and Pretax Margin of +23.41.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Analog Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def sold 6,078 shares at the rate of 168.43, making the entire transaction reach 1,023,718 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,847. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s President & CEO sold 10,000 for 164.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,642,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,598 in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +21.79 while generating a return on equity of 10.30.

Analog Devices Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.37, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.76.

In the same vein, ADI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.19, a figure that is expected to reach 1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Analog Devices Inc., ADI]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.63 million was inferior to the volume of 3.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.06% While, its Average True Range was 2.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.86% that was lower than 30.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.