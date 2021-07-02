ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.48 million

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) started the day on July 01, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $8.05. During the day, the stock rose to $8.11 and sunk to $8.00 before settling in for the price of $8.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASX posted a 52-week range of $3.88-$9.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.15 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.59 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.68.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 101785 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.42, operating margin was +7.43 and Pretax Margin of +7.38.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.78 while generating a return on equity of 13.15.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.28.

In the same vein, ASX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.32% that was lower than 42.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.