Atotech Limited (ATC) last month volatility was 3.15%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) open the trading on July 01, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.72% to $25.09. During the day, the stock rose to $25.57 and sunk to $24.75 before settling in for the price of $25.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATC posted a 52-week range of $17.00-$26.67.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -278.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $190.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.61.

Atotech Limited (ATC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Atotech Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.09%, in contrast to 95.50% institutional ownership.

Atotech Limited (ATC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Atotech Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -278.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in the upcoming year.

Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atotech Limited (ATC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.97.

In the same vein, ATC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atotech Limited (ATC)

[Atotech Limited, ATC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Atotech Limited (ATC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.04% that was lower than 41.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.