Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) volume hits 1.8 million: A New Opening for Investors

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) started the day on July 01, 2021, with a price increase of 1.85% at $3.31. During the day, the stock rose to $3.60 and sunk to $3.26 before settling in for the price of $3.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JG posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $312.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.44.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 697 employees. It has generated 120,295 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -57,410. The stock had 4.43 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.72, operating margin was -41.20 and Pretax Margin of -47.71.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Aurora Mobile Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.43%, in contrast to 19.40% institutional ownership.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -47.72 while generating a return on equity of -53.45.

Aurora Mobile Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.10%.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.79.

In the same vein, JG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.72% that was lower than 90.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.