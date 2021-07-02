Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Moves -3.84% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on July 01, 2021, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) started slowly as it slid -3.84% to $5.01. During the day, the stock rose to $5.30 and sunk to $4.96 before settling in for the price of $5.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DSX posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$5.60.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -848.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $469.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.79.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 918 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 184,894 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -146,184. The stock had 23.71 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.13, operating margin was -4.37 and Pretax Margin of -78.41.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Diana Shipping Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.80%, in contrast to 21.60% institutional ownership.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -79.06 while generating a return on equity of -26.88.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -848.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.77.

In the same vein, DSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Diana Shipping Inc., DSX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.0 million was lower the volume of 1.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.46% that was lower than 68.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.