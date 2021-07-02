Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) PE Ratio stood at $78.39: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on July 01, 2021, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.20% to $104.81. During the day, the stock rose to $105.00 and sunk to $103.525 before settling in for the price of $103.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EW posted a 52-week range of $66.87-$105.58.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $623.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $617.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $86.92.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14900 employees. It has generated 294,383 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 55,262. The stock had 7.30 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.94, operating margin was +29.55 and Pretax Margin of +20.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s CVP, Japan & Intercontinental sold 6,350 shares at the rate of 101.00, making the entire transaction reach 641,370 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 97,890. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s CVP, Critical Care sold 3,410 for 101.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 344,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,705 in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +18.77 while generating a return on equity of 18.88.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $78.39, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 91.07.

In the same vein, EW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.0 million was better the volume of 2.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.46% that was lower than 22.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.