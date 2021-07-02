GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) recent quarterly performance of -8.06% is not showing the real picture

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) started the day on July 01, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.31% at $75.89. During the day, the stock rose to $79.2285 and sunk to $74.4301 before settling in for the price of $78.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDS posted a 52-week range of $66.89-$116.76.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 52.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $180.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.97.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1479 employees. It has generated 4,360,274 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -520,465. The stock had 4.20 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.85, operating margin was +11.73 and Pretax Margin of -9.56.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. GDS Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.33%, in contrast to 61.00% institutional ownership.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.94 while generating a return on equity of -3.48.

GDS Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.17.

In the same vein, GDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.95% While, its Average True Range was 2.99.

Raw Stochastic average of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.95% that was lower than 47.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.