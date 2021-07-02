Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.23

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) started the day on July 01, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.39% at $18.07. During the day, the stock rose to $18.23 and sunk to $18.05 before settling in for the price of $18.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPK posted a 52-week range of $13.14-$19.75.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $306.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.65.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 18775 employees. It has generated 349,395 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,911. The stock had 11.21 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.26, operating margin was +9.59 and Pretax Margin of +3.72.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.55 while generating a return on equity of 11.17.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.33, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.17.

In the same vein, GPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.85, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.58% that was lower than 23.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.