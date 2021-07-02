Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Moves 0.31% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) started the day on July 01, 2021, with a price increase of 0.31% at $3.25. During the day, the stock rose to $3.54 and sunk to $3.17 before settling in for the price of $3.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCDI posted a 52-week range of $2.62-$8.36.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.92.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 40 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,259,925 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -88,320. The stock had 1,119.93 Receivables turnover and 1.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.75, operating margin was -6.93 and Pretax Margin of -7.23.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate – Development Industry. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 12.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 15, this organization’s Director bought 35,000 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 105,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,450. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s President/CEO sold 82,826 for 4.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 380,171. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,734,957 in total.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.01 while generating a return on equity of -93.70.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88.

In the same vein, HCDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76.

Technical Analysis of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.15% that was lower than 55.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.