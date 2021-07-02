Lemonade Inc. (LMND) went up 3.05% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on July 01, 2021, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.05% to $112.75. During the day, the stock rose to $115.85 and sunk to $108.505 before settling in for the price of $109.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $44.11-$188.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.97.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 567 employees. It has generated 139,506 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -152.72 and Pretax Margin of -152.72.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Lemonade Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.70%, in contrast to 32.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 103.54, making the entire transaction reach 1,035,370 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,120. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 96.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 966,389. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,120 in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -154.61 while generating a return on equity of -29.16.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.00% and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in the upcoming year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 73.88.

In the same vein, LMND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lemonade Inc., LMND], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.38 million was lower the volume of 3.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.85% While, its Average True Range was 5.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.63% that was lower than 83.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.