Lennar Corporation (LEN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.49

As on July 01, 2021, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.45% to $101.78. During the day, the stock rose to $102.23 and sunk to $98.84 before settling in for the price of $99.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEN posted a 52-week range of $59.30-$110.61.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $285.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.51.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9495 employees. It has generated 2,365,889 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 256,624. The stock had 24.35 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.02, operating margin was +13.87 and Pretax Margin of +13.91.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Lennar Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 95.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 100.14, making the entire transaction reach 1,001,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 150,875. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 for 102.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,024,642. This particular insider is now the holder of 160,875 in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.85 while generating a return on equity of 14.36.

Lennar Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.80% and is forecasted to reach 13.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lennar Corporation (LEN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.90, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.96.

In the same vein, LEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.89, a figure that is expected to reach 3.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lennar Corporation, LEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.45 million was lower the volume of 2.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.57% that was lower than 43.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.