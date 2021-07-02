Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.43 million

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) started the day on July 01, 2021, with a price increase of 1.99% at $139.24. During the day, the stock rose to $139.59 and sunk to $136.86 before settling in for the price of $136.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAR posted a 52-week range of $81.30-$159.98.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -121.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $271.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $142.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.60.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 121000 employees. It has generated 87,893 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,207. The stock had 5.11 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.99, operating margin was +12.10 and Pretax Margin of -4.38.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Lodging Industry. Marriott International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 61.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Member of 13(d) group sold 360 shares at the rate of 138.06, making the entire transaction reach 49,702 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 96,440. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s Director sold 8,694 for 156.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,358,785. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,115 in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.51 while generating a return on equity of -47.13.

Marriott International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -121.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.74 in the upcoming year.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marriott International Inc. (MAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.55.

In the same vein, MAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.74% While, its Average True Range was 2.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.23% that was lower than 29.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.