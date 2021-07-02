No matter how cynical the overall market is Sysco Corporation (SYY) performance over the last week is recorded -0.53%

As on July 01, 2021, Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) started slowly as it slid -1.20% to $76.82. During the day, the stock rose to $77.89 and sunk to $76.5745 before settling in for the price of $77.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYY posted a 52-week range of $50.03-$86.73.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -87.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $511.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $510.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 57000 employees. It has generated 927,953 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,780. The stock had 14.69 Receivables turnover and 2.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.38, operating margin was +2.25 and Pretax Margin of +0.55.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry. Sysco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 82.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Director sold 800,000 shares at the rate of 80.17, making the entire transaction reach 64,132,720 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,866,044. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Director sold 800,000 for 80.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,132,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,866,044 in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 11.77.

Sysco Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -87.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sysco Corporation (SYY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.62.

In the same vein, SYY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sysco Corporation, SYY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.87 million was better the volume of 2.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Sysco Corporation (SYY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.54% that was higher than 23.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.