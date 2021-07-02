Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.89M

As on July 01, 2021, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.68% to $9.58. During the day, the stock rose to $9.67 and sunk to $9.32 before settling in for the price of $9.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRTY posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$11.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -4.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.24.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8370 workers. It has generated 106,989 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,538. The stock had 12.44 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.32, operating margin was -10.63 and Pretax Margin of -37.02.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Party City Holdco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 71.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s Director sold 65,000 shares at the rate of 10.43, making the entire transaction reach 677,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director sold 15,000 for 9.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 135,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,000 in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -28.54 while generating a return on equity of -180.94.

Party City Holdco Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.42.

In the same vein, PRTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Party City Holdco Inc., PRTY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.27 million was better the volume of 3.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.78% that was lower than 75.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.