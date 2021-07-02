Q&K International Group Limited (QK) volume hits 1.13 million: A New Opening for Investors

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) started the day on July 01, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.26% at $1.35. During the day, the stock rose to $1.45 and sunk to $1.25 before settling in for the price of $1.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QK posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$10.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5760, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.1607.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 248 employees. It has generated 703,066 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -881,008. The stock had 9.65 Receivables turnover and 0.92 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.12, operating margin was -13.95 and Pretax Margin of -125.31.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -125.31.

Q&K International Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.60%.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Q&K International Group Limited (QK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, QK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.41.

Technical Analysis of Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.1816.

Raw Stochastic average of Q&K International Group Limited (QK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.43% that was lower than 98.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.