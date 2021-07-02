Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.11

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) open the trading on July 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.27% to $0.92. During the day, the stock rose to $1.02 and sunk to $0.91 before settling in for the price of $0.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SDPI posted a 52-week range of $0.32-$1.44.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -3.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -260.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8414, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7317.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 41 workers. It has generated 255,385 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -83,655. The stock had 4.03 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.34, operating margin was -36.51 and Pretax Margin of -31.66.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.45%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -32.76 while generating a return on equity of -60.56.

Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -260.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12.

In the same vein, SDPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI)

[Superior Drilling Products Inc., SDPI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0707.

Raw Stochastic average of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.29% that was lower than 71.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.