The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Moves 7.44% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on July 01, 2021, The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.44% to $18.05. During the day, the stock rose to $18.19 and sunk to $17.57 before settling in for the price of $16.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKIN posted a 52-week range of $9.71-$19.44.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.68.

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. The Beauty Health Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 28.40% institutional ownership.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Beauty Health Company (SKIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.82.

In the same vein, SKIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Beauty Health Company, SKIN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.66 million was better the volume of 1.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.10% that was higher than 47.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.