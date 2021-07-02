Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.23M

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) flaunted slowness of -1.13% at $5.25, as the Stock market unbolted on July 01, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $5.488 and sunk to $5.23 before settling in for the price of $5.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPRT posted a 52-week range of $1.17-$12.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 160.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $886.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1313 employees. It has generated 257,939 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,518. The stock had 3.35 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.19, operating margin was -10.22 and Pretax Margin of -11.87.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. industry. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.65%, in contrast to 28.46% institutional ownership.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.91 while generating a return on equity of -7.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 160.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.39.

In the same vein, WPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Westport Fuel Systems Inc., WPRT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.58% that was lower than 80.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.