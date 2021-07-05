A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) as it 5-day change was 1.49%

As on July 02, 2021, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.84% to $624.17. During the day, the stock rose to $625.36 and sunk to $615.36 before settling in for the price of $618.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALGN posted a 52-week range of $267.63-$647.20.It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 23.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 305.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $594.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $521.14.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 18070 workers. It has generated 136,798 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 98,278. The stock had 3.72 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.84, operating margin was +15.66 and Pretax Margin of +15.33.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Align Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 28, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 621.73, making the entire transaction reach 3,108,625 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,710. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 605.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,025,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,378 in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +71.84 while generating a return on equity of 77.55.

Align Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 305.50% and is forecasted to reach 12.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 66.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $108.53, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 67.35.

In the same vein, ALGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.75, a figure that is expected to reach 2.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Align Technology Inc., ALGN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was lower the volume of 0.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.10% While, its Average True Range was 14.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.02% that was lower than 38.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.