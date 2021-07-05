Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.57

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) open the trading on July 02, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.16% to $63.44. During the day, the stock rose to $63.6929 and sunk to $62.66 before settling in for the price of $63.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACHC posted a 52-week range of $24.01-$68.00.In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 169.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.07.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28600 employees. It has generated 49,524 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,324. The stock had 6.19 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.69, operating margin was +15.92 and Pretax Margin of +8.79.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s EVP of Operations sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 66.31, making the entire transaction reach 331,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,275. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Director sold 55,030 for 66.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,657,844. This particular insider is now the holder of 506,844 in total.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.71 while generating a return on equity of 6.37.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 169.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.78, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.67.

In the same vein, ACHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

[Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., ACHC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.38% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.77% that was lower than 31.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.