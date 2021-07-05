AGCO Corporation (AGCO) return on Assets touches 5.25: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on July 02, 2021, AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.04% to $132.19. During the day, the stock rose to $132.5636 and sunk to $131.04 before settling in for the price of $132.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGCO posted a 52-week range of $51.02-$155.87.It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 4.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 320.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $138.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $115.75.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 21400 workers. It has generated 427,037 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 19,934. The stock had 11.05 Receivables turnover and 1.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.77, operating margin was +6.92 and Pretax Margin of +6.14.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. AGCO Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 560 shares at the rate of 138.33, making the entire transaction reach 77,464 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,004. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s SVP, Gen. Mgr. North America sold 20,000 for 151.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,037,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,765 in total.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.67 while generating a return on equity of 14.64.

AGCO Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 320.70% and is forecasted to reach 9.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGCO Corporation (AGCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.49, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.31.

In the same vein, AGCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.78, a figure that is expected to reach 2.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AGCO Corporation, AGCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.8 million was better the volume of 0.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.23% While, its Average True Range was 3.62.

Raw Stochastic average of AGCO Corporation (AGCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.62% that was lower than 33.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.