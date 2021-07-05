Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $640.86K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 02, 2021, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.03% to $250.92. During the day, the stock rose to $251.65 and sunk to $250.07 before settling in for the price of $250.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMP posted a 52-week range of $141.82-$269.29.In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $254.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $212.67.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12300 employees. It has generated 980,976 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 124,715. The stock had 1.60 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.08, operating margin was +17.55 and Pretax Margin of +15.17.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 85.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 29, this organization’s EVP Technology and CIO sold 970 shares at the rate of 259.64, making the entire transaction reach 251,853 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,387. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 29, Company’s Pres Ins & Chief Strat Officer sold 13,956 for 258.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,611,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,316 in total.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.71 while generating a return on equity of 26.46.

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.30% and is forecasted to reach 22.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.37.

In the same vein, AMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 5.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ameriprise Financial Inc., AMP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.54 million was inferior to the volume of 0.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.37% While, its Average True Range was 4.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.32% that was higher than 23.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.