Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Open at price of $98.54: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) open the trading on July 02, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.18% to $98.13. During the day, the stock rose to $98.54 and sunk to $97.10 before settling in for the price of $97.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALV posted a 52-week range of $62.82-$108.76.The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $102.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.16.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 66600 employees. It has generated 122,089 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,064. The stock had 4.23 Receivables turnover and 1.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.16, operating margin was +6.34 and Pretax Margin of +3.91.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Autoliv Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 46.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director sold 18,726 shares at the rate of 103.67, making the entire transaction reach 1,941,318 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,211. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s See Remarks sold 1,040 for 94.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 98,738. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,040 in total.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.51 while generating a return on equity of 8.27.

Autoliv Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.50% and is forecasted to reach 8.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 52.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Autoliv Inc. (ALV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.13, and its Beta score is 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.14.

In the same vein, ALV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

[Autoliv Inc., ALV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Autoliv Inc. (ALV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.35% that was lower than 30.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.