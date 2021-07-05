Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Open at price of $1.16: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) open the trading on July 02, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided 0.00% to $1.14. During the day, the stock rose to $1.16 and sunk to $1.12 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASM posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$2.82.The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -169.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2706, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1976.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 350 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.85, operating margin was -35.19 and Pretax Margin of -58.09.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Silver industry. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 2.85% institutional ownership.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -48.89 while generating a return on equity of -13.83.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -169.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.02.

In the same vein, ASM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

[Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., ASM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0524.

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.96% that was lower than 56.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.