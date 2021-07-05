Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) PE Ratio stood at $7.96: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on July 02, 2021, Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) started slowly as it slid -1.12% to $6.18. During the day, the stock rose to $6.25 and sunk to $6.16 before settling in for the price of $6.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMO posted a 52-week range of $5.06-$6.88.The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -152.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $605.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.01.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15 employees. It has generated -2,918,933 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,647,333. The stock had -0.63 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 77.30% institutional ownership.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -13.08.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -152.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.96, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.75.

In the same vein, CMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Capstead Mortgage Corporation, CMO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.95 million was better the volume of 0.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.80% that was higher than 21.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.