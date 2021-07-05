CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC) return on Assets touches -7.53: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) started the day on July 02, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $9.91. During the day, the stock rose to $9.93 and sunk to $9.90 before settling in for the price of $9.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCAC posted a 52-week range of $9.66-$12.20. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $341.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.21.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -9.04.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, CCAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.03.

Raw Stochastic average of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.59% that was lower than 13.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.