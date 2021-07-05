Cohu Inc. (COHU) Open at price of $36.50: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 02, 2021, Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) set off with pace as it heaved 0.08% to $36.22. During the day, the stock rose to $36.5886 and sunk to $35.56 before settling in for the price of $36.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COHU posted a 52-week range of $15.73-$51.86.The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.89.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3250 employees. It has generated 195,694 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,259. The stock had 4.55 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.23, operating margin was +3.86 and Pretax Margin of -2.07.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Cohu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Director sold 4,850 shares at the rate of 35.28, making the entire transaction reach 171,108 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,864. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Director sold 6,699 for 44.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 298,239. This particular insider is now the holder of 367,056 in total.

Cohu Inc. (COHU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.18 while generating a return on equity of -2.78.

Cohu Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in the upcoming year.

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cohu Inc. (COHU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.65, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 110.93.

In the same vein, COHU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cohu Inc. (COHU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cohu Inc., COHU]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Cohu Inc. (COHU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.18% that was lower than 66.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.