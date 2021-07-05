Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $11.12: Right on the Precipice

As on July 02, 2021, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) started slowly as it slid -4.13% to $15.79. During the day, the stock rose to $16.47 and sunk to $15.57 before settling in for the price of $16.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCRN posted a 52-week range of $5.62-$18.90.The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $620.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.12.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1450 employees. It has generated 576,839 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,939. The stock had 4.79 Receivables turnover and 2.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.72, operating margin was +1.58 and Pretax Margin of -1.47.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.50%, in contrast to 94.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11, this organization’s Director sold 60,000 shares at the rate of 17.03, making the entire transaction reach 1,021,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 135,085. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11, Company’s SVP, Business Services sold 16,708 for 16.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 283,034. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,678 in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.55 while generating a return on equity of -8.18.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -35.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $70.49, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65.

In the same vein, CCRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.32 million was better the volume of 0.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.98% that was lower than 49.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.