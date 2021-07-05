DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is predicted to post EPS of 0.55 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) established initial surge of 1.04% at $31.12, as the Stock market unbolted on July 02, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $31.12 and sunk to $30.33 before settling in for the price of $30.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCP posted a 52-week range of $9.44-$32.30.The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.72.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.83, operating margin was +2.72 and Pretax Margin of -4.91.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DCP Midstream LP industry. DCP Midstream LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.93%, in contrast to 32.10% institutional ownership.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -4.98 while generating a return on equity of -4.92.

DCP Midstream LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DCP Midstream LP (DCP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.27, and its Beta score is 3.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.28.

In the same vein, DCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DCP Midstream LP, DCP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.16% that was lower than 45.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.