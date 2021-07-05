Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) PE Ratio stood at $29.15: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) open the trading on July 02, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.71% to $392.63. During the day, the stock rose to $392.85 and sunk to $385.40 before settling in for the price of $389.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DECK posted a 52-week range of $184.21-$396.22.The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $341.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $304.12.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3400 employees. It has generated 749,078 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 112,522. The stock had 11.68 Receivables turnover and 1.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.38, operating margin was +20.53 and Pretax Margin of +19.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s COO sold 500 shares at the rate of 338.72, making the entire transaction reach 169,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,182. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s COO sold 500 for 339.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 169,965. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,682 in total.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.02 while generating a return on equity of 29.61.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.90% and is forecasted to reach 17.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.15, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.23.

In the same vein, DECK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

[Deckers Outdoor Corporation, DECK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.33% While, its Average True Range was 10.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.05% that was lower than 37.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.