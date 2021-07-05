Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) average volume reaches $645.32K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) open the trading on July 02, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.42% to $21.23. During the day, the stock rose to $21.489 and sunk to $21.14 before settling in for the price of $21.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DEA posted a 52-week range of $19.64-$25.79.It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 28.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.75.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 45 workers. It has generated 5,446,178 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 228,422. The stock had 5.52 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.90, operating margin was +21.44 and Pretax Margin of +3.67.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 96.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 25, this organization’s Chairman sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 21.40, making the entire transaction reach 107,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,601. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s President & CEO sold 9,000 for 21.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 196,470. This particular insider is now the holder of 91,279 in total.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.19 while generating a return on equity of 0.93.

Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $101.58, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.28.

In the same vein, DEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

[Easterly Government Properties Inc., DEA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.93% that was higher than 15.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.