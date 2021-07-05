Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $227.67K

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) open the trading on July 02, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.46% to $1.19. During the day, the stock rose to $1.23 and sunk to $1.15 before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FURY posted a 52-week range of $1.08-$3.94. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $140.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3014.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Fury Gold Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.23%, in contrast to 8.10% institutional ownership.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -10.60.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

Technical Analysis of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

[Fury Gold Mines Limited, FURY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.0483.

Raw Stochastic average of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.39% that was lower than 46.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.