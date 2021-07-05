Home  »  Analyst Insights   »  Immutep Limited (IMMP) volume hits 0.34 million: A...

Immutep Limited (IMMP) volume hits 0.34 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 02, 2021, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) had a quiet start as it plunged 0.00% to $3.90. During the day, the stock rose to $3.97 and sunk to $3.86 before settling in for the price of $3.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMMP posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$7.95. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $253.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.98.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -284.85 and Pretax Margin of -179.90.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -179.90.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immutep Limited (IMMP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 39.82.

In the same vein, IMMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45.

Technical Analysis of Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Immutep Limited, IMMP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.26 million was inferior to the volume of 1.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Immutep Limited (IMMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.18% that was lower than 93.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

