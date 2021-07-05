Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) EPS growth this year is 114.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) open the trading on July 02, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.29% to $31.18. During the day, the stock rose to $32.10 and sunk to $31.06 before settling in for the price of $31.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWIM posted a 52-week range of $23.58-$34.73. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.84 billion.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2175 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 185,466 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,349. The stock had 11.77 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.09, operating margin was +9.89 and Pretax Margin of +5.64.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Latham Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.20%, in contrast to 70.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 19.00, making the entire transaction reach 95,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 342,255. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 27, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 1,000 for 19.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 270,975 in total.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.96 while generating a return on equity of 7.79.

Latham Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.67.

Technical Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

[Latham Group Inc., SWIM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.