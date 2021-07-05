Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $705.01K

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) started the day on July 02, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.46% at $102.56. During the day, the stock rose to $103.305 and sunk to $102.45 before settling in for the price of $103.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LDOS posted a 52-week range of $79.15-$113.75.It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 21.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $103.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 39000 workers. It has generated 315,308 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,103. The stock had 6.35 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.13, operating margin was +8.42 and Pretax Margin of +6.35.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Leidos Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 79.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11, this organization’s Director sold 8,340 shares at the rate of 106.10, making the entire transaction reach 884,874 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,783. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s Director sold 500 for 102.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,345. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,172 in total.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 17.26.

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.57, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.33.

In the same vein, LDOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.41% that was lower than 19.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.