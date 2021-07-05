No matter how cynical the overall market is Celestica Inc. (CLS) performance over the last week is recorded -0.37%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) flaunted slowness of -0.12% at $8.07, as the Stock market unbolted on July 02, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $8.17 and sunk to $7.98 before settling in for the price of $8.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLS posted a 52-week range of $5.77-$9.38.The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.01.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20550 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.70, operating margin was +2.04 and Pretax Margin of +1.57.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Celestica Inc. industry. Celestica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.80%, in contrast to 84.80% institutional ownership.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.05 while generating a return on equity of 4.57.

Celestica Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celestica Inc. (CLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.01, and its Beta score is 2.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.63.

In the same vein, CLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celestica Inc. (CLS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Celestica Inc., CLS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Celestica Inc. (CLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.39% that was lower than 31.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.