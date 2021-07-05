No matter how cynical the overall market is KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) performance over the last week is recorded -4.44%

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) started the day on July 02, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $2.37. During the day, the stock rose to $2.44 and sunk to $2.34 before settling in for the price of $2.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KULR posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$3.19. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $223.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.86.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9 employees. It has generated 47,997 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -219,238. The stock had 14.58 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.39, operating margin was -375.09 and Pretax Margin of -456.77.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 65,075 shares at the rate of 2.51, making the entire transaction reach 163,501 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,334,925.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -456.77 while generating a return on equity of -107.11.

KULR Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 223.40.

In the same vein, KULR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.89% that was lower than 82.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.