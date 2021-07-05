No matter how cynical the overall market is Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) performance over the last week is recorded 0.82%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 02, 2021, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) set off with pace as it heaved 0.78% to $24.45. During the day, the stock rose to $24.62 and sunk to $24.15 before settling in for the price of $24.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPAY posted a 52-week range of $20.18-$28.42. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.03.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 354 employees. It has generated 437,955 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -98,218. The stock had 8.63 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.05, operating margin was -19.56 and Pretax Margin of -37.99.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 18, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 9,588 shares at the rate of 25.00, making the entire transaction reach 239,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 168,808. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 3,832 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 178,396 in total.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.43 while generating a return on equity of -9.11.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 97.93.

In the same vein, RPAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Repay Holdings Corporation, RPAY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.48 million was inferior to the volume of 0.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.75% that was lower than 39.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.