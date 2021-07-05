Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) volume hits 0.36 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 02, 2021, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) set off with pace as it heaved 0.53% to $9.40. During the day, the stock rose to $9.47 and sunk to $9.18 before settling in for the price of $9.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUVB posted a 52-week range of $8.56-$15.23. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $412.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.99.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Nuvation Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.10%, in contrast to 67.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s Director bought 31,500 shares at the rate of 10.27, making the entire transaction reach 323,537 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,990,265. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s Director bought 133,000 for 9.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,261,877. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,962,731 in total.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Nuvation Bio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in the upcoming year.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 83.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63.

Technical Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nuvation Bio Inc., NUVB]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.46 million was inferior to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.23% that was lower than 73.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.