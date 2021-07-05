Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) last week performance was 1.48%

As on July 02, 2021, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) started slowly as it slid -0.83% to $19.15. During the day, the stock rose to $19.36 and sunk to $18.93 before settling in for the price of $19.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OEC posted a 52-week range of $9.82-$22.45.The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.45.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1400 employees. It has generated 811,702 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,969. The stock had 4.10 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.73, operating margin was +8.45 and Pretax Margin of +2.27.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12, this organization’s Director bought 4,816 shares at the rate of 14.52, making the entire transaction reach 69,928 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,816. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Director sold 4,816 for 15.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 72,288. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,000 in total.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.60 while generating a return on equity of 9.89.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.87, and its Beta score is 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1300.07.

In the same vein, OEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., OEC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.36 million was lower the volume of 0.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.01% that was lower than 38.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.