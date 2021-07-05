SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) last month volatility was 1.33%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) open the trading on July 02, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.46% to $73.59. During the day, the stock rose to $73.72 and sunk to $73.11 before settling in for the price of $73.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNC posted a 52-week range of $54.57-$75.94.The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 36.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.85.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 24600 employees. It has generated 189,752 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,415. The stock had 2.16 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.48, operating margin was +21.81 and Pretax Margin of +16.62.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.58%, in contrast to 83.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 18, this organization’s SVP, Chief Legal Officer bought 2 shares at the rate of 73.47, making the entire transaction reach 179 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,111. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director bought 20 for 74.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,487. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,271 in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +13.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.54.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 59.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.07, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.98.

In the same vein, SSNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.62, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

[SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.13% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.01% that was lower than 18.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.