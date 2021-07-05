Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is predicted to post EPS of 1.19 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on July 02, 2021, Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) started slowly as it slid -0.19% to $51.67. During the day, the stock rose to $51.93 and sunk to $51.42 before settling in for the price of $51.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLF posted a 52-week range of $35.54-$55.07.The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $585.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $585.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23816 employees. It has generated 1,474,807 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +10.45 and Pretax Margin of +9.36.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 54.40% institutional ownership.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.11 while generating a return on equity of 10.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.91, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.04.

In the same vein, SLF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.00, a figure that is expected to reach 1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sun Life Financial Inc., SLF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.4 million was lower the volume of 0.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.93% that was lower than 15.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.