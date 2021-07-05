Sunlands Technology Group (STG) 14-day ATR is 0.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) flaunted slowness of -2.58% at $0.97, as the Stock market unbolted on July 02, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.00 and sunk to $0.93 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STG posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$2.95.The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 69.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $167.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0294, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2580.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7347 employees. It has generated 43,458 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,490. The stock had 128.47 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.43, operating margin was -29.45 and Pretax Margin of -19.63.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sunlands Technology Group industry. Sunlands Technology Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 6.30% institutional ownership.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -19.54.

Sunlands Technology Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.30%.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunlands Technology Group (STG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, STG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38.

Technical Analysis of Sunlands Technology Group (STG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sunlands Technology Group, STG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.0556.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunlands Technology Group (STG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.38% that was lower than 62.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.