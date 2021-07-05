The key reasons why DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is -18.46% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 02, 2021, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.78% to $39.48. During the day, the stock rose to $42.89 and sunk to $39.43 before settling in for the price of $41.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DV posted a 52-week range of $27.16-$48.42. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.81.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 647 employees. It has generated 376,997 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 31,612. The stock had 2.99 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.26, operating margin was +8.82 and Pretax Margin of +7.10.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 79.82% institutional ownership.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.39 while generating a return on equity of 5.57.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.04.

In the same vein, DV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Going through the that latest performance of [DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., DV]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.56% While, its Average True Range was 3.12.