The key reasons why TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) is -62.28% away from 52-week high?

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) started the day on July 02, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.54% at $12.93. During the day, the stock rose to $13.06 and sunk to $12.80 before settling in for the price of $13.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPGY posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$34.28. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $568.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.63.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 146,836 shares at the rate of 19.59, making the entire transaction reach 2,876,312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,957,302. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s 10% Owner bought 275,000 for 19.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,353,292. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,810,466 in total.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48.

Technical Analysis of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.01% that was lower than 94.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.