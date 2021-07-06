BlackBerry Limited (BB) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) flaunted slowness of -1.48% at $11.99, as the Stock market unbolted on July 02, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $12.245 and sunk to $11.82 before settling in for the price of $12.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $4.37-$28.77.The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -16.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -616.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $567.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $558.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.97.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3497 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 340,704 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -421,206. The stock had 4.04 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.62, operating margin was -16.69 and Pretax Margin of -124.64.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BlackBerry Limited industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 02, this organization’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 16,304 shares at the rate of 8.73, making the entire transaction reach 142,334 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,136. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,159 for 8.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,060. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,808 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -123.63 while generating a return on equity of -55.60.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -616.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 97.52.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BlackBerry Limited, BB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 45.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.54% that was lower than 88.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.