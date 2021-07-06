Ford Motor Company (F) 14-day ATR is 0.46: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) established initial surge of 0.13% at $14.93, as the Stock market unbolted on July 02, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $15.04 and sunk to $14.83 before settling in for the price of $14.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $5.74-$16.45.The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 175.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.98 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.84 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.85.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 186000 employees. It has generated 683,570 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,876. The stock had 2.20 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.00, operating margin was -3.60 and Pretax Margin of -0.88.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ford Motor Company industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 55.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s President, Ford of Europe sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 15.00, making the entire transaction reach 225,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 138,614. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 21, Company’s President, Ford of Europe sold 37,414 for 14.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 554,479. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,614 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.01 while generating a return on equity of -4.00.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 175.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 53.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.13, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.45.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ford Motor Company, F]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 82.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.88% that was lower than 43.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.